Tazewell County deputies seeking tips after early morning assault

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WVVA) -- The Tazewell County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance after an incident just outside of Bluefield, Virginia.

According to Sheriff Brian Hieatt, officers were called to a Breaking & Entering and Assault in the area of Deerfield Estates just after 7 AM on Monday.

Deputies are seeking information regarding this incident. They are urging anyone in the area of Deerfield Estates to check security camera footage, or report any suspicious activity they may have seen between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Hieatt says they are currently searching for a white male, believed to be in jeans and dark clothing.

If you have any information, you are urged to call 911 or Detective Briana Baldridge at 276-988-1166.

