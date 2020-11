(WVVA) - Players from across the southern part of the Mountain State showed off their track speed in Week 10 of the football season.

#3: Leonard Farrow takes a sweep play to the house in a 44-13 loss to University.

#2: Jadon Hershberger takes a swing pass the distance in a 28-27 defeat to Sherman last Monday.

#1: Ty'Drez Clements out-runs the Summers County defense en route to a score and a 33-14 victory.