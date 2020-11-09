Town of Tazewell celebrates Veteran’s Day

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Town of Tazewell hosted its annual Veteran's Day parade on Sunday. There were a few changes this year due to COVID-19, no walkers in the parade... only vehicles, and a change in parade route to allow people to watch from their porches.

There were plenty of veterans in attendance, including Jack Taylor Bundy, who served in World War II... and he had endless stories to tell.

"We got into a town one night, there was a troop... they didn't know we were in town," Bundy said. "So we go into buildings, and when they got completely in town, we walked out of the buildings and captured 500 without firing a shot."

The town came together to show its gratitude.

"Our older veterans, our WWII Veterans, they're all dying out," Alfred Wicks, President of the Fallen Warriors, said. "You got your Korean Veterans and our Vietnam Veterans... our Vietnam Veterans, when they came back, they didn't get the celebration they deserved. This is a way for our community to show all our vets they are appreciated, and that will never happen again."

But the day was extra special for Bundy. He was one of a select few to receive a plaque to recognize his time of service.

"It's nice. It was a surprise to me," he said. "My son didn't tell me about all of this today."