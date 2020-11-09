Toys for Tots gearing up for their annual Motorcycle ride this weekend

MERCER COUNTY, (WVVA)- Toys for Tots is getting their motors running and heading out on the highways to help children have a great Christmas.

Toys for Tots is set to host their 8th annual motorcycle run. The fundraiser is coming up this Saturday at 11 a.m.

Participants need to bring a new unwrapped toy suitable for a child between 2 and 12 years old. Organizers say the event is successful because riders tend to have a soft spot for kids.

They're hoping the trend holds true this year because the pandemic has taken a toll on families.

"You have families that have been hit hard, unemployed and not working that may need help, that previously didn't need help, and then you have the families that have always struggled to provide Christmas for their children. So it's up to people like Toys for Tots to get out there provide service and help the families, and give the kids a good Christmas," Organizer, Rod Mayberry said.

Mayberry says there were 80 riders from as many as five different states who joined in to help last year.

The ride begins at the Vietnam Veterans Building on Thorn Street in Princeton, and ends at Cole Harley Davidson on Bland Street in Bluefield at 11-am Saturday, November 14th.

Toys for Tots covers 8 counties and provides more than 3,700 toys for children within our region.

If you would like to help volunteer with Toys for Tots call: 304-800-4501.