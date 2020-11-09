Virginia Gov. directing $67 million to food banks and utility relief

RICHMOND, Va. (WVVA) - Governor Ralph Northam today announced a new allocation of $60 million in funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Recovery, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to support municipal utility relief efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Combined with the Governor’s proposed budget amendment to provide $60 million for jurisdictional utilities, the Commonwealth is directing a total of $120 million for residential and non-residential utility customers impacted by the ongoing public health crisis.

“These are challenging times for Virginia families and businesses, and we remain committed to helping them keep the electricity on and the water running,” said Governor Northam. “This program will provide critical financial relief to those struggling to pay their utility bills and ensure that Virginians can remain safely in their homes with access to basic utilities as we continue our fight against COVID-19.”

The $60 million municipal utility relief program will be administered by the Department of Housing and Community Development and the Department of Accounts.

The program application and eligibility criteria for counties and cities and their municipal utilities will be available in the coming weeks. For more information about the program, visit dhcd.virginia.gov/utilityrelief.

Governor Ralph also announced Northam today that Virginia will allocate $7 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars to Virginia food banks to help Virginians who rely on food assistance.

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the already serious problem of food insecurity in Virginia and across the country,” said Governor Northam. “This funding will help Virginia food banks and other food assistance programs meet the increased demand for their services and ensure every Virginian has continued access to nutritious food during these challenging times.”

This allocation of CARES Act funding will help the Federation of Virginia Food Banks purchase fresh food and dairy products, filling an expected gap caused by the end of the federal Farmers to Families Food Box program and a severe drop in commodities at the end of the year.

Food banks can also use the money to purchase shelf-stable commodities and address storage, refrigeration, and transportation issues.

“Our seven member food banks have gone the extra mile this year to ensure every Virginian has access to the food they need to thrive,” said Eddie Oliver, Executive Director of the Federation of Virginia Food Banks. “Our efforts to create a food system that works for all has been made all the more urgent by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are so grateful to have the Commonwealth as a committed partner in that mission.”

In July, the Commonwealth committed an initial $1.4 million in CARES Act funding to help launch a new statewide initiative with Sentara Healthcare, Truist, and the Federation of Virginia Food Banks called the “We Care” COVID-19 Virginia Emergency Food Support Plan, providing approximately 100,000 food boxes to Virginia families.