Virginia gynecologist convicted of fraud, unneeded surgeries

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia gynecologist has been found guilty of submitting false insurance claims after performing unnecessary surgeries on women. The Justice Department said in a statement that a federal jury convicted Javaid Perwaiz on 52 charges on Monday. The Chesapeake doctor had pleaded not guilty. He could face up to 465 years in prison. Sentencing is set for March 31. Federal prosecutors said that many of the procedures Perwaiz performed were unwanted, including hysterectomies and tubal ligations.