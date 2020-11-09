Virginia lawmakers approve $1 million to investigate VMI

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers have approved budget changes proposed by Gov. Ralph Northam. The changes include adding $1 million to pay for an independent investigation into allegations of racism at the Virginia Military Institute. Northam is a VMI graduate. He and other top Democratic elected officials sent a letter to the public school’s board last month announcing an investigation into its culture, policies, practices and equity in disciplinary procedures. The letter was sent after a Washington Post story that described Black cadets and alumni facing “relentless racism.” Northam’s revised budget also includes enabling language for a new redistricting commission voters approved through a constitutional amendment last week.