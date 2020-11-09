Virus relief package uncertain in post-election Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — The outlook for new virus relief is uncertain as Congress begins its post-election session. President-elect Joe Biden is making clear that he wants new coronavirus legislation to pass before he takes office. He says “there’s a need for bold action to fight this pandemic.” But Republicans controlling the Senate are poised to assert more influence and have rejected Democratic demands for a more than $2 trillion package. It’s also unclear whether President Donald Trump would be willing to sign virus legislation during his final weeks in office. Without his signature, new virus relief will have to wait until after Biden’s inauguration.