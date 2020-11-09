WANTED: Man connected to a home invasion in South Carolina

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia State Police is seeking assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection with a home invasion in South Carolina.

Tracy Glenn Parsons is 53 years old, approximately 5’8”, 180 lbs, salt and pepper hair and blue eyes.

He has ties to Boone County, WV and was believed to last be seen in the Foster area.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone having information regarding the whereabouts of Tracy Parsons is urged to contact the Madison Detachment of the West Virginia State Police at 304-369-7800.

