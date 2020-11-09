Warm & dry again for Monday; rain chances increase mid-week

We are continuing on our warm and dry pattern, but not for too much longer! High pressure remains in control today, but will start to scoot off towards the east coast as a front from the west heads our way.

For our Monday we are staying dry with times of sun and clouds. This morning some of the viewing area will spot some patchy fog with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s and 70s.

Winds will be primarily coming out of the southeast today at around 5-10 MPH. Overnight wind gusts will strengthen to 15-25 MPH allowing some breezy conditions. Throughout tomorrow gusts will hit as high as 20-30 MPH.

Low temperatures tonight will be in the 50s with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.

We should remain dry overnight and into much of our Tuesday, but clouds will move in. The southeasterly flow over our area will help bring some tropical moisture from Eta our way as early as Tuesday. A stray shower or two is possible during the day, but shower chances increase Tuesday night.

Our rain showers are fueled by not only Eta, but also by a cold front swinging through from the west.

Eta will stay close to Florida throughout this work week, but this (along with the cold front) will give us some moisture mainly on Wednesday and Thursday. A thunderstorm or two along with heavy downpours and gusty winds are all possible on Veteran's Day. Can't rule out the chances for localized flooding on Wednesday- Thursday.

