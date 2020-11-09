West Virginia smashes weekly records for virus cases, deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has smashed weekly records for confirmed coronavirus cases as the pandemic continues to tighten its grip on the state. And health officials said Monday more than two dozen previously unreported virus deaths were discovered. The state reported more than 2,400 new positive cases over the six-day period ending Saturday. That’s a 5% increase from the previous week’s record of about 2,300 confirmed cases set in a seven-day period. Figures for Sunday have not been posted due to a technical glitch. There were 44 more virus-related deaths in the state last week. That increase and the previously unreported fatalities bring the death toll to at least 530.