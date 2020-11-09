WVU men’s hoops ranked 15th in AP Preseason Poll

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WVVA) - For the the fourth time in the last five seasons, the Mountaineers will begin the season ranked in the AP Preseason Poll.

WVU will begin the 2020-21 campaign ranked 15th in the nation.

This is the fifth time the program has started the season in the Top 25 under head coach Bob Huggins.

West Virginia is one of five Big 12 teams to be tabbed for the Preseason Poll. The others include Baylor (2nd), Kansas (6th), Texas Tech (14th) and Texas (19th).

You can find the full AP Top 25 Preseason Poll, here.

The Mountaineers begin their season in Sioux Falls, South Dakota against Texas A&M. The game, which is part of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, is set for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25.