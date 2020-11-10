A wet Wednesday lies ahead; turning cooler into late week

A cold front moving toward our area will begin to draw moisture in from the Gulf of Mexico tonight, where ETA is still spinning.

We'll stay breezy this evening, with increasing clouds as we head into the overnight hours. Mainly after midnight tonight, we'll start to see spotty showers develop, especially along and east of I-77.

By Wednesday morning, southerly wind flow will pick up and the front will be on our doorstep. Heavier, wider-spread rounds of on and off rain will begin early Wednesday before sunrise, lasting throughout the entire day Wednesday.

Additional rounds of showers look likely into Wednesday night as well, as the front makes its way through the region. No severe weather is expected at this time, but a few rumbles of thunder could be possible. Highs tomorrow despite the rain will still be mild, in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Through Thursday AM, most of our area will receive 1-2" of rain, with locally higher amounts. Localized flooding could be possible tomorrow, but any more major/widespread flooding issues look to stay to our east.

Rain should break up and become lighter by Thursday morning, and we should see the showers gradually end into Thursday afternoon.

Behind the front, temps will cool, with highs in the upper 50s/low 60s by the weekend, and lows falling into the 30s and 40s by early next week.

Friday and Saturday look to be on the drier side, but another chance of showers could arrive Sunday-Monday as another disturbance moves through the area. Make sure to tune in to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!