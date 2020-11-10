Activist lawyer who targeted officials shot dead in Benghazi

CAIRO (AP) — Security and judicial officials say armed men have shot dead a lawyer and activist who was a vocal critic of authorities in eastern Libya. The men, who were masked, attempted to kidnap Hanan al-Barassi on a busy street in the eastern city of Benghazi but ended up killing her, according to security authorities in a statement. The statement said the killers fled and that an investigation was opened. The Justice Ministry in eastern Libya condemned the killing and vowed to bring those responsible to justice. No group immediately claimed responsibility for al-Barassi’s killing.