As COVID-19 cases surge, Virginia to boost testing capacity

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Ralph Northam has announced plans to significantly increase statewide COVID-19 testing capacity. The state also plans to launch a media campaign in southwest Virginia, which has seen a sharp rise in cases over the last month. The announcements came as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Virginia and across the country. On Saturday, Virginia reported its biggest single-day increase in new cases since the start of the pandemic. Northam said the state has signed new contracts with labs to increase testing capacity by about one-third by the end of the year.