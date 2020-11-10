Bluefield City approves Memorandum of Understanding with Bluefield State College

BLUEFIELD, W.v. (WVVA) -- The newly renovated Mitchell Stadium football field would be ideal for a future Bluefield State College football.

But a lot has to happen before that becomes a reality.

The City of Bluefield approved moving forward on a Memorandum of Understanding regarding athletic facilities and Bluefield State.

There are no specifics about the athletic programs that might use the facilities.

The Memorandum of Understanding is the first step along a path that could lead to co-management and co-usage of athletic facilities, such as Mitchell Stadium.

"First of all, it is not a transfer of ownership, and it's not a pledge by the city to give Bluefield State College free usage of our facilities," said Colin Cline, Bluefield City's Attorney. "It's simply a pledge to cooperate on how they're managed and marketed, so that we can attract events and ensure that our college can play the bulk of it's home sporting events, in our stadium. This is also not an exclusion of other traditional users of those facilities."

We will continue to follow any developments in the story of the restart of Bluefield State College football.