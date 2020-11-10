Bluefield College loses late to Brenau (Ga.)

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield College looked strong to start its contest with visiting Brenau (Ga.) on Tuesday night.

The visitors held just a one-point advantage at half, and only a two-point lead after three quarters. However, some turnovers and transition buckets downed the Lady Rams, 75-65.

Kylie Meadows (18), Emily Breeding (16) and Cierra Cook (11) all finished in double figures for Bluefield College. Brenau's Katherine Fourie led all scorers with 19 points.

The Lady Rams are now 1-2 on the season and return to action on Saturday at Columbia International University at 2 p.m.