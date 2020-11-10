UPDATE: Cases of COVID-19 close 7 Greenbrier County schools

UPDATE: Nov. 10, 2020 9:40 a.m.

GREENBRIER CO., W.Va. (WVVA) - Over night an additional 3 schools have announced closure related to outbreaks of COVID-19.

Western Greenbrier Middle School, Lewisburg Elementary, and Ronceverte Elementary have been added to the list of schools transitioning to remote learning today.

The two schools will also be closed on Wednesday, November 11, for Veterans Day. Contact tracing is underway and the schools will be sanitized prior to the return of students and staff on Thursday, November 12.

GREENBRIER CO., W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier County Health Department has confirmed that individuals at Greenbrier East High School (GEHS), Eastern Greenbrier Middle School (EGMS), White Sulphur Springs Elementary (WSSE), and Rupert Elementary have tested positive for COVID-19.

Those identified as close contacts will be notified and quarantined. Students at the identified schools will learn remotely on the dates noted below to allow for contact tracing and additional sanitization.

The timeframe varies based on Health Department guidance related to each unique situation.

• Rupert Elementary students learn remotely Tuesday, November 10. The school is closed on Wednesday, November 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Students return on Thursday, November 12.

• White Sulphur Springs Elementary students learn remotely Tuesday, November 10 — November 20. Students return on November 30 after the Thanksgiving Break.

• As previously communicated, GEHS & EGMS students learn remotely Monday, November 9 & Tuesday, November 10. All schools are closed on Wednesday, November 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Students return on Thursday, November 12.

During the closure, all extra-curricular and athletic activities are canceled at the identified facilities until the end of the first day students return to their respective school.

Due to the increase in COVID cases, the November 10 regular meeting of the Greenbrier County Board of Education will be entirely virtual. The meeting link is available at greenbriercountyschools.org.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, everyone is urged to follow best health practices as issued by the Governor’s Executive Orders and outlined by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) guidance. This includes wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing, frequent hand washing, and enhanced cleaning protocols.

