Charleston virtual Veterans Day ceremony being shown online

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A virtual Veterans Day ceremony will be shown online Wednesday, hosted by the city of Charleston, West Virginia, and American Legion Post 20. Segments from Maj. Gen. Jason Bohm, the commanding general for Marine Corps Training Command in Quantico; Gold Star mothers; and messages from several elected officials will be included. The city said the ceremony will stream on the city of Charleston’s Facebook and YouTube pages at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The city will also stream on its Facebook page two small wreath-laying ceremonies at 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.