Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, (WVVA)- Mercer County has 60 new cases as of Tuesday. The week started with the announcement that two more people here have died from Coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 36.

The active case count in the county is 384, but there have been more than a thousand cases since the start of the pandemic.

The new rise is being blamed people ignoring mask protocols and a rise in the number of gatherings.

"With school being back in there's always a chance of cases increasing, if they start sports, there were probably some cases from that. And then just people normally out and about and not wearing their mask properly or they're not wearing their mask at all," Interim Administrator, with the Mercer County Health Department, Brenda Donithan said.

Some residents we spoke with have their own theory about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Mercer County.

"People coming from out of state, tourist, people from airports, and people not washing their hands, or wearing a mask," Shaun Hodges said.

"I think numbers are rising because everybody is really tired of the COVID-19 being around. They want to be with their friends and family. They're not taking precautions. I think the elections took a lot of perspective away from what the COVID-19 virus is doing to the country. Now that the elections is soon to be over, I think the attention will go back to the COVID-19 just like the antibodies that's about to be put out to help people avoid the COVID-19," Morris Wimmer said.

Donithan says those precautions are paramount as we approach Thanksgiving, when traditional gatherings will bring people to the same table for the holiday meal.

"We urge people to not gather, but there will be those that will. There are people out there that won't follow the rules that they should so we'll see after Thanksgiving if the cases are going to increase," Donithan said.

Donithan says it's an increase that could be avoided if people follow pandemic protocols.