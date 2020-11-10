Dirt bikes, ATVs on streets help revitalize ex-coal town

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Most cities see dirt bikes and ATVs as a scourge of the streets, annoying on the best days, and deadly on the worst. In this former coal town of 6,984 in Northumberland County, foot traffic is a thing of the past, however, and city officials are banking on dirt-bike riders’ muddy boot traffic to give its businesses the crowds they haven’t seen in decades. “It’s the whole reason I’m opening up a business here,” said Ed Manning, a Berks County native who moved to Shamokin to start a cigar lounge.