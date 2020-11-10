Dry spell comes to an end starting tonight

Staying mostly dry during the day, but rain chances increase overnight. Tropical Storm Eta as well as an approaching cold front from the west will break our dry spell and give rainfall throughout much of our Wednesday.

Today expect clouds for the east, with mostly sunny skies towards the western slopes. This morning temperatures are in the 50s and 60s and yet again we warm up nicely with highs reaching the 60s and lower 70s.

A breezy day will be in store. Winds increase today with gusts hitting around 15-20 MPH coming out of the south/southeast. Expect breezy conditions still overnight and into our Wednesday with gusts reaching 20-30 MPH at times. Calmer conditions will form Wednesday evening.

Overnight temperatures will be mild in the 50s and 60s, but rain along with patchy fog will build in mainly after midnight and into early tomorrow morning. Patchy fog is likely for your Wednesday morning commute along with isolated heavy downpours, so not a bad idea to have the bag packed and ready for the morning as you may want to leave a few minutes earlier!

Isolated heavy downpours are likely throughout Wednesday which may lead to localized flooding. Most of our viewing area is included in a Slight Risk for excessive rainfall for Wednesday.

Rainfall totals are looking to be around 1-2 inches with isolated higher amounts.

Can't rule out the chances for some rumbles of thunder during the day. Rain showers will be scattered into Thursday, but we will witness drier conditions build back in for Friday. We won't stay dry for long! Rain chances come back though into the weekend with a drop in temperatures right around average again.

