Erekat, longtime spokesman for the Palestinians, dies at 65

JERUSALEM (AP) — Saeb Erekat, a veteran peace negotiator and prominent international spokesman for the Palestinians for more than three decades, has died, weeks after being hospitalized with the coronavirus. He was 65. The American-educated Erekat was involved in nearly every round of peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians going back to the landmark Madrid conference in 1991. Over the next few decades Erekat was a constant presence in Western media, where he tirelessly advocated for a negotiated two-state solution to the conflict, defended the Palestinian leadership and blamed Israel for the failure to reach an agreement. His Fatah party announced his death on Tuesday.