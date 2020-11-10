False claims of voting fraud, pushed by Trump, thrive online

A week after the final polls closed on Election Day, falsehoods about dead people voting and ballots being thrown out by poll workers are still thriving on social media, reaching an audience of millions. President Donald Trump and his supporters are pointing to those debunked claims on social media as reason to not accept that Democrat Joe Biden won the election. Tweets and retweets with terms such as “steal,” “fraud,” “rigged” and “dead” referring to the election spiked more than 2,800% from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6. That’s according to an analysis by VineSight, a tech company that tracks misinformation.