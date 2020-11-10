Female banded mongooses lead battle for chance to find mates

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the banded mongooses of Uganda, frequent battles between neighboring groups afford females a chance to slip away and mate with males of the opposing side, a new study finds. Among most social mammals — such as gorillas, lions, wolves and humans — offspring of at least one gender leave their parents’ group to find mates and join other families. In the few species like mongooses where this isn’t the case, other strategies are needed to avoid inbreeding. The new research, based on 19 years of behavioral and demographic data, was published Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.