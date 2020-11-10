Former Iaeger firefighter indicted on murder, arson charges in connection with deadly June fire

MCDOWELL COUNTY (WVVA) -- A former firefighter has been indicted after setting a fire that killed another firefighter.

Robert Lee Beckner, 36, has been indicted on one count of Felony Murder, and three counts of First Degree Arson.

Beckner was a member of the Iaeger Volunteer Fire Department with the victim, 42-year-old Russell Roberson.

Firefighters were initially dispatched to Beckner's home during the late evening of June 20th. After extinguishing the fire, they were called back early the following morning when it rekindled.

According to investigators, Beckner admitted to setting the fire.

