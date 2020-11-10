GOP backs Trump as he fights election results, transition

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is throwing the presidential transition into tumult. President Donald Trump has fired the Pentagon chief and blocked government officials from cooperating with President-elect Joe Biden’s team. Attorney General William Barr has authorized the Justice Department to probe allegations of voter fraud although there is no evidence of widespread problems. Even as Biden began assembling experts to face the surging pandemic, the federal agency that needs to greenlight the beginnings of the transition of power held off. And the White House moved to crack down on those not deemed sufficiently loyal as Trump continued to refuse to concede the race.