Hokies unveil ACC men’s basketball slate

(WVVA) - Virginia Tech will play 20 conference games this season, the Atlantic Coast Conference revealed on Tuesday morning.

The Hokies will welcome three nationally-ranked opponents into Cassell Coliseum (UVA, Duke and Florida State), while making the trip to three others (UVA, Florida State and UNC).

2020-21 ACC Schedule:

Dec. 15 vs. Clemson

Dec. 29-30 VS. Miami (Fl.)

Jan. 2 @ UVA

Jan. 5-6 @ Louisville

Jan. 10 vs. Notre Dame

Jan. 12-13 vs. Duke

Jan. 17 @ Wake Forest

Jan. 19-20 vs. Boston College

Jan. 23 @ Syracuse

Jan. 26-27 @ Notre Dame

Jan. 30 vs. UVA

Feb. 2-3 @ Pittsburgh

Feb. 6 at Miami (Fl.)

Feb. 9-10 vs. Florida State

Feb. 13 vs. Louisville

Feb. 16-17 @ UNC

Feb. 20 @ Florida State

Feb. 23-24 vs. Georgia Tech

Feb. 27 vs. Wake Forest

Mar. 5-6 @ NC State