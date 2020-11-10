Hokies unveil ACC men’s basketball slate

Hokies unveil ACC men’s basketball slateNew
(WVVA) - Virginia Tech will play 20 conference games this season, the Atlantic Coast Conference revealed on Tuesday morning.
The Hokies will welcome three nationally-ranked opponents into Cassell Coliseum (UVA, Duke and Florida State), while making the trip to three others (UVA, Florida State and UNC).
2020-21 ACC Schedule:
Dec. 15 vs. Clemson
Dec. 29-30 VS. Miami (Fl.)
Jan. 2 @ UVA
Jan. 5-6 @ Louisville
Jan. 10 vs. Notre Dame
Jan. 12-13 vs. Duke
Jan. 17 @ Wake Forest
Jan. 19-20 vs. Boston College
Jan. 23 @ Syracuse
Jan. 26-27 @ Notre Dame
Jan. 30 vs. UVA
Feb. 2-3 @ Pittsburgh
Feb. 6 at Miami (Fl.)
Feb. 9-10 vs. Florida State
Feb. 13 vs. Louisville
Feb. 16-17 @ UNC
Feb. 20 @ Florida State
Feb. 23-24 vs. Georgia Tech
Feb. 27 vs. Wake Forest
Mar. 5-6 @ NC State