Hong Kong journalist charged as press freedom fears grow

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong journalist has appeared in court on charges of making false statements while obtaining information from a vehicle database, amid growing concerns that press freedom is at risk in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. Choy Yuk-ling, a producer at public broadcaster RTHK, was arrested earlier this month. She was previously involved in the production of an investigative documentary into Hong Kong police behavior last year’s anti-government protests. Choy said there was a strong understanding that journalists are free to obtain public information for the sake of public interest.