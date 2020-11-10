How a Brazil samba school shimmied from Carnival to COVID-19

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — In a normal year, the Unidos de Padre Miguel samba school would be a hive of preparation for Carnival. But this is not a normal year. For the first time in more than a century, Carnival is canceled. In the country with the second-highest COVID-19 death toll, there was fear that one of the world’s biggest parties — with its thronging masses of flesh pressed against sweaty flesh — would become the super-spreader event to top them all. Once again, one of Rio’s underserved communities pulled together rather than waiting for help from authorities that arrives late, if at all.