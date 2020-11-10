Man accused of beating puppy to death sentenced to 2 to 10 years in prison

MERCER COUNTY, (WVVA)- A man accused in an animal cruelty case in Mercer County is heading to prison on the conviction of beating a puppy to death.

John Michael Wimmer of Bluewell was sentenced to 2 to 10 years behind bars after entering a guilty plea to animal cruelty in Mercer County Circuit Court.

After being read his Miranda Rights when he was arrested, Wimmer said he put the puppy on a log and hit it about three times with a piece of wood.

For animal advocates who appeared in court to hear Wimmer's sentencing they say his punishment isn't enough.

"I would have like to seen it be more harsher. You better guarantee that we are going to be there when he comes up for parole. We're going to have our two sense put in," ALIVE Animal Services Group Volunteer, Dee Braun said.

"No it's definitely not long enough. It's a step in the right direction, and I do think that Mr. Wimmer will be now be labeled. He will be shamed, and embarrassed. This will hang over him for the rest of his life," Mercer County Humane Society and ALIVE Animal Services Group Volunteer, Sandy Flanagan said.

The 26-year-old will be eligible for parole after only serving two years in prison. Wimmer will not be allowed to own an animal for 15 years.

