No. 5 Louisville, No. 8 NC State top ACC preseason picks

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Fifth-ranked Louisville is the preseason favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball title. The league released its preseason picks Tuesday after voting by a media panel as well as a separate set of picks by the coaches. Both agreed on the Cardinals as the favorite along with senior guard Dana Evans as preseason league player of the year. No. 8 North Carolina State is picked second after winning the program’s first ACC Tournament title since 1991. No. 23 Syracuse was picked third by both panels, though the order diverged from there.