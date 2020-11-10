Office of Medical Cannabis offers virtual industry training course

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, Office of Medical Cannabis (OMC) is advancing toward offering safe medical cannabis products to state residents with serious medical conditions and will offer an online course that will deliver a basic understanding of operating a licensed medical cannabis business in accordance with the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act.

Every principal and employee engaged in the growing, processing or distribution of medical cannabis must complete the two-hour online course approved by OMC. The course is taken online as no paper option of the course is available.

“Industry training is an essential step in making medical cannabis products available to West Virginians with serious medical conditions,” said Jason Frame, director of the Office of Medical Cannabis. “We continue to work toward the goal of providing eligible state residents with the ability to safely access medical cannabis as quickly as possible.”

The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act permits West Virginia residents with a serious medical condition to procure medical cannabis for certified medical use in the following forms: pill; oil; topical forms including gels, creams or ointments; a form medically appropriate for administration by vaporization or nebulization, dry leaf or plant form; tincture; liquid; or dermal patch.

Course participants will be educated regarding West Virginia medical cannabis law, rules and policies, as well as how to recognize and report unauthorized activity, proper handling of medical cannabis, proper record keeping, prevention and detection of the diversion of medical cannabis, transportation, dispensing, emergency preparedness procedures, chemical handling, inventory control systems, storage, security, reporting requirements and health and safety considerations. Successful completion requires participants to pass each training section with a pass rate of 80%.

Interested program participants should visit https://hub.green-flower.com/wv-compliance-solutions to register for the course, which is continuously available. The course can also be accessed at www.medcanwv.org where more details on course content and completion can be found.