Pfizer brings optimism to the pandemic with groundbreaking vaccine trial results

On Monday, biopharmaceutical company Pfizer released groundbreaking data from their first vaccine trial. The company deemed their vaccine 90% effective after testing it on about 44,000 volunteers. The CDC's website says this effective rate is similar to chickenpox, smallpox and measles.

Local radiation oncologist Dr. Joseph Baisden called this a new way of making vaccines. WVVA spoke with Dr. Baisden to get an idea of how this vaccine stacks against other vaccines.

"It is an mRNA vaccine, which means instead of the conventional vaccine, where they use a attenuated live virus or a whole kill virus. They have actually identified one protein and they have made copies of the messenger RNA that encodes that protein, and they put that into the body. With the idea that they are going to create a specific immune response to just that protein." Dr. Joseph Baisden, 21ST CENTURY ONCOLOGY RADIATION CLINIC, MEDICAL DIRECTOR

Dr. Baisden says the flu vaccine's effectiveness rate fluctuates, depending on the year, between 20 to 60%.

"With the flu vaccine, it has trouble because it is a whole particle vaccine. So the body, once it is exposed to that vaccine is busy making responses to all these different proteins. And some of that response is wasted; it isn't efficiently put towards blocking an infection." Dr. Joseph Baisden, 21ST CENTURY ONCOLOGY RADIATION CLINIC, MEDICAL DIRECTOR

WVVA spoke with about 40 local residents and asked all of them if they would take a vaccine that has been through one trial. About 80% say they would not take the vaccine or were indifferent about it.

The main concern for many is about long term side effects from a first-edition vaccine. However, medical experts, including Dr. Baisden, are more confident in this vaccine. Based on past vaccine production.

"I think the odds of having a long-term dramatic side effect profile that is severe is very low. It is because we are using one isolated protein out of sixteen in that virus. As compared to older type vaccine, which would make immune responses to all of those proteins." Dr. Joseph Baisden, 21ST CENTURY ONCOLOGY RADIATION CLINIC, MEDICAL DIRECTOR

There are still a lot of unanswered questions with this vaccine, but Pfizer is hopeful to have this vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration and into the clutches of the CDC within the year.

Experts believe Moderna will have similar results with their vaccine trial in the next few weeks.