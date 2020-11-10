Poultry firms prepare to sell smaller birds for Thanksgiving

CAMDEN WYOMING, Del. (AP) — Turkey growers and sellers are taking into account that many Thanksgiving gatherings will likely be smaller this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Daily Times of Salisbury, Maryland, reported Tuesday that some in the poultry business expect smaller turkeys to sell more than usual. Elizabeth Carter, owner of T.A. Farms in Kent County, Delaware, said the company is not intending to stop selling its largest turkeys. But it will put greater emphasis on the smaller ones as well as packages of just turkey legs, bone-in breast, wings or thighs. Americans are expected to limit their gatherings to sizes recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.