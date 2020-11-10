Republicans searching for problems with Wisconsin election

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans are grasping for ways to reverse Joe Biden’s win in Wisconsin over President Donald Trump, despite there being no evidence of widespread fraud or voting irregularities in the state. Instead, GOP officials are latching on to minor issues and providing no evidence that any of the problems affected the overall outcome of the election. The effort appears aimed at sowing doubt in the election results among Trump supporters ahead of a possible recount. Overall, Biden beat Trump by more than 20,000 votes in Wisconsin, a 0.63-percentage-point win that will be difficult to overturn in a recount. Trump gained just 131 votes in a 2016 presidential recount.