Tazewell County presents Carilion Clinic with $363,000

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Tazewell County gifted Carilion Clinic $363,000 to use at its hospital in Tazewell.

The money came from the CARES Act, and the county said the hospital was well-deserving of the gift for all the work it's done during the pandemic.

Carilion said the money will be used to expand the telehealth program that has become popular due to COVID-19... and to expand COVID-19 testing at Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital.

"We are starting to do some COVID testing here. As a matter of a fact, we did our first one at the hospital today," Nancy Howell Agee, President & CEO of Carilion Clinic, said. "I was over making rounds at the hospital, so we'll start doing some PCR testing here."

The money will also be used to purchase PPE and any other COVID-19 resources the hospital needs.