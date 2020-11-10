 Skip to Content

Teen gets 128 years for killing 82-year-old during robbery

LOUISA, Va. (AP) — A 17-year-old convicted of slaying an 82-year-old Virginia man and wounding his 73-year-old wife during a robbery has been sentenced to 128 years in prison. The Louisa County Commonwealth’s attorney’s office didn’t name the convicted murderer Tuesday when his sentencing was announced on charges of first-degree murder, malicious wounding and robbery. Officials cited a policy prohibiting the release of juvenile offenders’ names. Prosecutors alleged the defendant shot Roger and Nancy Payne at point-blank range with a sawed-off shotgun in November 2019 in an attempt to steal money from them. Authorities said the defendant had previously scouted the victims’ house.

