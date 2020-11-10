Turkey: former deputy PM appointed as finance minister

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has appointed former deputy prime minister Lutfi Elvan as finance minister, to replace Erdogan’s son-in-law who stepped down from the post. Berat Albayrak announced on Sunday that he was resigning for health reasons and would spend more time with his family. His resignation, however, followed the dismissal over the weekend of the central bank chief and his replacement by former Finance Minister Naci Agbal. Turkish media reports said Albayrak staunchly opposed Agbal’s appointment, Elvan, the new finance minister, served as deputy prime minister between 2015 and 2016. Previously, he also held the posts of minister for development and minister of transportation, maritime affairs and communication.