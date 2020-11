BECKLEY - DRIVE THRU PARADE

NO PARADE IN BLUEFIELD

NO PARADE IN PRINCETON

NO PARADES GREENBRIER COUNTY

MCDOWELL - WELCH HAS A VETERANS DAY PARADE

NO PARADES MONROE COUNTY - ON HOLD DUE TO THE CORONA VIRUS

NO PARADES SUMMERS COUNTY -

NO PARADES WYOMING COUNTY

If you have a parade to add to the list, email news@wvva.com