WVSSAC state volleyball brackets set

(WVVA) - The WVSSAC released the matchups for all three classes of volleyball state playoffs on Tuesday.

Three of the four area teams competing in this year's state playoffs will have a quarterfinal match, while one will receive a bye into the semifinals. The brackets have a few holes in 2020, as six qualifying teams will not be able to compete, due to their county's color on the County Alert System.

2020 WVSSAC State Volleyball Tournament Brackets pic.twitter.com/3UY146GPt1 — WVSSAC (@wvssac) November 10, 2020 WVSSAC via Twitter

The matchups for area teams are as follows:

Class A:

(5) Greenbrier West vs. (4) Summers County @ 10:30 a.m. [Thursday]

Class AA:

Winner of (5) Herbert Hoover/ (4) Robert C. Byrd vs. (1) Shady Spring @ 2 p.m. [Friday]

Class AAA:

(6) Woodrow Wilson vs. (3) Hedgesville @ 10:30 a.m. [Saturday]