Additional downpours possible tonight, lighter showers on tap for Thursday

AN AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for northeastern Tazewell and Mercer counties until 5:45 PM. See advisory here

AN AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for Bland, southeastern Tazewell, southwestern Giles, and Wythe counties until 5:00 PM. See advisory here

A cold front gradually making its way through the region, fueled by moisture from the tropics, will keep us damp overnight tonight and into Thursday. Additional rounds of on-and-off heavy rain will be possible this evening (mainly after sundown), especially between the hours of 10PM tonight- 1 AM Thursday.

Localized flooding issues remain possible tonight, as much of our area has already received between 0.5" and 2" of rain today. Though occasional rumbles of thunder are possible, severe weather remains unlikely.

Thursday looks a bit cooler and still damp as the front begins to move out of the area and northwesterly flow begins to develop behind the departing system. We'll stay cloudy through much of the day, and while we won't see as much heavy stuff, lighter spotty showers, drizzle, and fog will be possible throughout the day. High temps will be in the upper 50s and low 60s on Thursday. We should dry out more Thursday night and clear into Friday. Lows tomorrow evening will be cooler, in the upper 30s and low 40s for most.

Both Friday & Saturday are looking cool and mainly dry, but a weak upper level disturbance moving through the region could bring the chance of rain back on Sunday for a while.