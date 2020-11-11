Biden chooses longtime adviser Ron Klain as chief of staff

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has chosen his longtime adviser Ron Klain to reprise his role as his chief of staff. Biden said Wednesday that Klain’s “deep, varied experience and capacity to work with people all across the political spectrum is precisely what I need in a White House chief of staff as we confront this moment of crisis and bring our country together again.” The choice of Klain underscores the effort the incoming Biden administration will place on the coronavirus response from day one. Klain served as the coordinator to the Ebola response during the 2014 outbreak.