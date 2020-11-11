Australian anti-graft agency dismisses Vatican speculation

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian anti-graft agency says it is not investigating the transfer of Vatican funds to Australia because of a lack of evidence of wrongdoing. The decision undermines Italian media speculation of a link to the overturned convictions of Cardinal George Pell for child sex abuse. Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera speculated last month that Vatican investigators were looking into whether Pell’s nemesis at the Holy See, ousted Cardinal Angelo Becciu, wired Vatican money to a bank account in Australia, and whether that money was tied to Pell’s sex abuse trial. The Australian commission said the Vatican information did not warrant an investigation.