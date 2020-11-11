Beckley Veterans Museum to re-locate next year

BECKLEY, W. VA. (WVVA) - Some big changes are coming to the Veterans Museum in Beckley in 2021, as they are moving to a new location.

The museum, which is currently located in a house on Harper Road, is planning to move into the Sheriff's office on Eisenhower drive, once a new facility is built for the law enforcement division.

Ron Hedrick, a Raleigh County Commissioner and veteran, said the new location will allow them to expand to also include law enforcement exhibits.



"We're expanding the museum, it's going to be a museum for the state troopers, which was the initial occupants of the building back [then], it was one of the first barracks for state troopers, so it has history there," said Hedrick. "The sheriff's department has been there nineteen years so it's got the history of the sheriff's department, so we're going to incorporate those entities into the museum."

Hedrick said once completed, the new museum will be larger and more modern. This expansion will be paid for with fundraising.