Biden marks Veterans Day at Korean War Memorial

Joe Biden is marking Veterans Day with a visit to the Korean War Memorial in Philadelphia.

The president-elect is making a brief foray out with his wife, Jill, to the memorial, where he is laying a wreath.

Biden’s son Beau was a major in the Delaware Army National Guard and died in 2015 of brain cancer. Biden often spoke emotionally of his son’s service on the campaign trail.

Jill Biden made military spouses and families one of her signature issues when Biden served as Barack Obama’s vice president, and aides say that may be one of her focal points as first lady.

Biden otherwise is spending his Wednesday in private briefings with his transition team.