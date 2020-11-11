Commission adds portal to report blocked rail crossings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Public Service Commission has added a feature to its website to allow people to report trains that are blocking highway rail crossings. The commission says other than moving trains, it’s illegal for a railroad company to block a public street, road or highway for longer than 10 minutes. PSC Chair Charlotte Lane says blocked rail crossings are becoming a big problem in the state. The online portal requires information about the location and the Department of Transportation number, located on a blue emergency notification sign near the crossing.