COVID-19 outbreak reported at Stevens Correctional Center

MCDOWELL COUNTY (WVVA) - An outbreak of COVID-19 has been reported at Stevens Correctional Center, state officials announced Wednesday.

In his Wednesday COVID-19 press briefing, Governor Jim Justice reported that 38 inmates and 11 staff members at the facility are actively positive for COVID-19. Watch the full briefing below.

"The odds are, the way this normally works, it's probably going to get a little worse before it gets better," Justice said.

Justice says he was informed of the outbreak my McDowell County Commissioner Cecil Patterson. He added that the National Guard is standing by to sanitize the facility once the outbreak has been isolated.

Outside of Stevens Correctional Center's outbreak, the Governor reported that 6 other inmates and 34 staff members across the state currently have COVID-19.

