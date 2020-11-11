Fayette County Chamber to hold virtual good news event

FAYETTE CO., W.Va. (WVVA) - The Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Health Department to bring some good news to Fayette County.

Join them virtually on Tuesday, November 17th from 7:00-8:00pm via ZOOM to be a part of the good news!

Good News Fayette County was held virtually in August 2020, and hosted 25 speakers while over 50 residents watched and helped to celebrate positive efforts underway in the area. Highlights of the event included the Sheriff recognizing an upstanding citizen of Fayette County, updates from the ICE collaborative, the Secretary of State sharing the number of businesses created during the pandemic months, and updates from the City of Smithers! The Good News gathering reminded attendees that they are surrounded by other community members working hard to improve Fayette County. Geoff Heeter with the Fayette County Education Fund said “I did a lot of smiling, Looking forward to sore cheeks again after the next Good News meeting".

The Chamber is encouraging the community to get involved in any way they are comfortable. To join and listen in to the virtual meeting, no registration is required, simply join us via Zoom at the scheduled time. You can find the Zoom link on the Fayette County Chamber’s website or Facebook. If you would like to share any good news, new opportunities for community wellness or development, or a new initiative or service to our community, we want to hear from you! Good News presentations must be beneficial to the citizens of the county, non political, not a business advertisement, and last no more than two minutes in length. If you would like to sign up to share your good news, visit the website to register.For more information or any questions, please reach out to Jourdan Saseen at jourdan@newrivergorgecvb.com .