Fire burns tents, structures in Greek refugee camp

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A fire has burnt through tents and some structures in a refugee camp on the eastern Greek island of Samos. There were no immediate reports of any injuries. The fire department said the blaze, which broke out Wednesday morning, was limited in size and was tackled by 18 firefighters using nine vehicles. There was no immediate information on how many tents were destroyed. Many of the tents are packed closely together in the overcrowded camp, and camping gas cannisters the residents use for cooking caused small explosions. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire. More than 3,800 people live in and around the Samos camp, a facility originally built to house just under 650.